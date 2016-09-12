Bravo 'comfortable' on City debut

Claudio Bravo claims he felt "comfortable" during his Manchester City debut, despite a succession of erratic decisions from the Chile international putting a 2-1 derby win at Manchester United in jeopardy.

First-half goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Kelechi Iheanacho had Pep Guardiola's side in control at Old Trafford but Bravo's failure to claim a deep free-kick from Wayne Rooney presented Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a chance to reduce the arrears.

The ex-Barcelona man was then twice bailed out by goalline clearances from John Stones and risked giving away a penalty when a heavy touch forced him into a full-blooded lunge on Rooney.

Guardiola lavished praise on Bravo's character after the match and the 33-year-old claimed to be broadly satisfied with his own efforts.

Asked about how he felt amid a highly charged atmosphere, Bravo said: "Good, good. Comfortable.

"We have a team here that has personality, we are improving day by day and the matches that we want to win are these, against our rivals, and for that reason I am happy.

"I am happy with my first week, with the work I have done.

"It was a very important victory for us. In the first half we were incredible when we controlled the ball, had lots of chances and in the second half we played differently - defensively we were very, very solid.

"We played well against a very big team and a team that was very strong and they kept putting the ball in the air to try and complicate things but we survived."

Bravo is expected to retain his starting place ahead of Willy Caballero for Tuesday's opening Champions League group match at home to Borussia Monchengladbach.