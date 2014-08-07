Bravo: Every goalkeeper makes mistakes

The Chile international, signed from Real Sociedad in June, made a first appearance in a Barcelona shirt in Wednesday's friendly with Napoli in Geneva.

It ended in embarrassment, however, as he palmed Blerim Dzemaili's long-range effort into the net 10 minutes from time to hand Rafael Benitez's men a 1-0 victory.

It was a far from ideal start for Bravo, who will compete with fellow new arrival Marc-Andre ter Stegen for a starting spot, and the Chilean admitted that he was the only man to blame.

"I was enjoying a comfortable match in which the little I had to do had gone smoothly," he is quoted as saying by AS.

"The goal was my mistake, definitely a lapse in concentration. The shot came from far out and I thought I had it covered.

"This is what it is to be a goalkeeper. You have to learn to live with these things.

"I've not had much time in training but that's no excuse. It's not the first time it's happened and there is no goalkeeper who hasn't made mistakes."