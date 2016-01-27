Bravo: Griezmann could play for Barcelona

Claudio Bravo believes Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has enough talent to play for Barcelona.

The Barcelona goalkeeper has been impressed with the development of his former Real Sociedad team-mate, after hitting top form with Atletico.

Despite the competition for places in the first-team at Camp Nou, Bravo feels Griezmann has sufficient ability to play for the club – if he were to move from their title rivals.

"I was pleasantly surprised with him," the Chilean told Espacio Reservado.

"I had him at home, I advised him, and I was tugging at his ears when I saw he was leaving. He has done well, he has matured quickly and he has understood that the way to work and look after himself.

"He was very restless, but is now a world-class player. He has plenty conditions to play at Barca."

However, Bravo understands Griezmann is already playing at a high level, with Atletico level on points with Barca at the top of La Liga.

"We have it clear, Atletico Madrid is a very serious entity," he continued.

"With a good coach, great players, it is logical that they are at the top. The way to compete and never to give up makes them a difficult opponent. They have a super-clear picture, line by line they have very good players. They know how to play."