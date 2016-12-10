Bravo happy to accept criticism for City showings

Claudio Bravo is not deterred by any criticism that comes his way, and instead will use it to improve his performances as Manchester City's number one goalkeeper.

The Chile international was brought to the Etihad Stadium from Barcelona by Pep Guardiola in August, after the manager had made it clear previous first choice Joe Hart was not to be his preferred option.

Hart was subsequently sent on loan to Torino in Serie A, with Bravo's ability with the ball at his feet a primary factor in Guardiola's thinking as he looks to impose his passing philosophy on the team.

Bravo's debut season has not been without its blips, however, the 33-year-old sent off on his return to Camp Nou in the Champions League, while other shaky moments have led some to question the wisdom of Guardiola's decisions.

"The problem is that, from 300 passes, you make one mistake … I had that bad luck in one game, the Champions League tie in Barcelona, when I was sent off. But it's a risk you must take," Bravo told the Guardian.

"The criticism is going to exist but I have no problem with that.

"In fact, I often accept criticism because I feel it helps me to get better and get stronger. And I hardly ever remember the compliments."

After starting life under Guardiola with 10 straight wins in all competitions, City went six without a victory, before a current sequence of one loss in eight and Bravo says it will take time for the manager's ideas to take full effect.

"We are changing the idea of how the team plays. I think it's been positive in that sense. Maybe the results at home haven't been positive but overall we have made some great performances," Bravo said.

"We need to keep following the same idea. We cannot play 10 games this way and then switch the method to play another way. We just need time.

"In Barcelona they have been playing this style for years, from the kids to the first team. Here we have had only a few months trying to learn a different way of playing from the rest of the teams in the Premier League."