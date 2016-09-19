Bravo joined City to avoid being benched at Barca

The prospect of sitting on the bench at Barcelona persuaded Claudio Bravo to join Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Chile international Bravo ended a trophy laden two years at Camp Nou by signing for Pep Guardiola's side last month.

Despite an error-strewn debut in the 2-1 derby win over Manchester United, the 33-year-old kept back-to-back clean sheets in last week's 4-0 home wins over Borussia Monchengladbach and Bournemouth.

Bravo was Luis Enrique's first-choice goalkeeper for LaLiga matches over the past two seasons, with Germany international Marc-Andre ter Stegen stepping in for cup games.

However, Bravo told Cadena SER that, with Ter Stegen set to take his place as Barca's number one this time around, he felt it was time to move on.

"It was not me that was [first] at Barca, it was Ter Stegen," he said, having started the season in the Barcelona side as Ter Stegen returned from injury.

"The club made me an offer to renew but, seeing their plans, I also made them understand my position.

"I was very sincere, I did not want to sit on the bench. It's not my thing. And they understood.

"In Barcelona I always devoted myself to doing my best, I always felt the support."

Bravo insists that the competition between the pair did not lead to a difficult relationship between himself and Ter Stegen.

"What appeared in the press – that we had a bad relationship and things were uncomfortable at the end – was not true," he added.

"It was never a problem, indeed, we both always benefitted from the competition."