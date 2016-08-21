Bravo misses Barcelona training amid Man City links

Barcelona gave Claudio Bravo permission to miss training on Sunday after confirming "the beginning of an agreement" with Manchester City over his transfer one day prior.

Following Barca's 6-2 thrashing of Real Betis on Saturday, sporting director Robert Fernandez revealed a deal to see Bravo swap Camp Nou for the Etihad Stadium was en route to completion.

The move appears to have taken another step forward with the goalkeeper not present for a training session with his team-mates.

Barca's official Twitter posted: "Claudio Bravo misses training with the permission of the club. Six players from Barca B join the session."

The Chile international had been heavily linked with a switch to City after Pep Guardiola left Joe Hart out of his starting XI for their Premier League opener against Sunderland on August 13.

Guardiola again opted for Willy Caballero as his first-choice keeper for Saturday's 4-1 win over Stoke City, having said during the week that Hart could leave if he so wished.

Barca have subsequently taken an interest in Ajax keeper Jasper Cillessen, though Robert said they would wait to make any moves until Bravo's future was clarified.