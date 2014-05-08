Brazil up to fourth in FIFA world rankings

Luiz Felipe Scolari's men have jumped above South American rivals Colombia and Uruguay into their best spot on the global ladder since July 2011.

Brazil are now the leading team from the CONMEBOL confederation in the rankings, with Argentina behind Colombia and Uruguay in seventh.

World Cup holders Spain continue to lead the way in first ahead of Germany and Portugal, a position they have held from September 2011.

Chile have switched places with United States, moving one spot up to 13th, while Honduras are tied for 30th with Serbia following a two-place jump.

The 2014 World Cup begins on June 12 in Sao Paulo, with the final set of rankings before the tournament set to be released six days earlier.