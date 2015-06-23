Brazil great Rivaldo considers playing comeback at 43

Brazil legend Rivaldo is pondering a return to professional football at the age of 43 to help struggling Mogi Mirim in his homeland.

Rivaldo, a World Cup winner with Brazil in 2002, retired in March 2015 after a glittering career in which he represented the likes of Barcelona, Milan and Olympiacos.

However, Rivaldo has started training with Mogi Mirim - where he is also president - with a view to playing for the first team, who are bottom of the Brazilian Serie B with just three points from eight matches.

While Rivaldo could return to action, he played down the chances of a full comeback.

"After much thought and analysing the pros and cons, I have decided to join the team of Mogi Mirim," he said in a statement on the club's official website.

"I believe that training daily with the team, and with my experience, we will get through this complicated moment we are living.

"I know that once again I will sacrifice my family for the sake of the club, but I hope soon to see our team in a more honourable position in the competition.

"I want my decision to help the players out of this bad phase, because I believe that our team should not be fighting against relegation. We as a team should at least be vying for the middle of the table.

"I repeat that I am not coming back to play regularly, but as I am an athlete with a current contract, I want to help the players come out of this complicated situation.

"I stopped playing professionally 15 months ago, and if my knee is fine, I can even help in some games, but the training will help me decide."

Rivaldo earned 74 caps for Brazil, scoring 34 goals.