Brazil move above Germany in FIFA rankings

Argentina remain top of the FIFA rankings despite their struggle for consistency in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying, with Brazil replacing reigning world champions Germany in second place.

Copa America holders Chile are up two places to fourth, while Republic of Ireland are big movers, jumping 10 places to 23rd.

Euro 2016 winners Portugal sit eighth, with England and Italy languishing in 13th and 16th respectively, the Azzurri having dropped three places since the previous rankings were announced.

Traditional powerhouse the Netherlands have slipped to 22nd, while the United States, who this week replaced Jurgen Klinsmann with Bruce Arena as head coach, dropped four spots to 28th.