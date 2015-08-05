Brazil to play Costa Rica in New Jersey

Brazil will take on Costa Rica in New Jersey in September in their first international appearance since the Copa America.

Dunga's men will utilise the international break with clashes against the Costa Ricans (September 5) and United States (September 8), as they prepare for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Venezuela in October.

Brazil and Costa Rica have met just once since 2004, with Neymar scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win in San Jose in 2011.

The Brazilians will be looking to bury their recent demons, as they were unconvincing at the Copa America - losing on penalties to Paraguay in the quarter-finals.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, have an uphill task if they are to earn their first win in 11 internationals, despite almost going through the CONCACAF Gold Cup unbeaten.

Paulo Wanchope's side drew all three of their group games, and almost kept Mexico to a 0-0 draw through 120 minutes before a controversial late penalty converted by Andres Guardado knocked them out of the tournament - the spot-kick being one reason for the ongoing review of CONCACAF's refereeing department.

Regardless, Costa Rica have not won in 90 minutes since beating South Korea 3-1 in October, a disappointing statistic given they were valiant quarter-finalists at Brazil 2014.

Their showpiece clash with Brazil precedes a date with Uruguay, although Wanchope's outfit are not involved in Russia 2018 qualifying until November.

"It's always important to face the best; it is the best thermometer to know where we are and where we are going. Every athlete seeking improvement wants to fight the best," Wanchope said in a statement from Costa Rican Football Federation (FCF).

FCF secretary general Rafael Vargas said they were looking to sew up their October friendlies also.

"It would be against an African country [that] would come through this area, it may be South Africa and Ghana, which are similar to Caribbean sides that we will face in the [World Cup qualifying] fourth round," Vargas said.