Brazil Serie A Wrap: Cruzeiro move clear

Cruzeiro returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 win over second-bottom Flamengo at the Estadio Municipal Joao Havelange on Sunday.

Marcelo de Oliveira Santos' men have collected 19 points from nine games and cannot be overhauled at the summit with the competition to go on break after Sport Recife's midweek game against Bahia ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which will take centre stage in Brazil until mid-July.

Cruzeiro sit a win clear of Fluminense, Corinthians and Internacional after they all drew.

Sao Paulo are also level on 16 points with the latter trio, following their late victory at home to Atletico Mineiro.

Cruzeiro's four-game unbeaten streak came to an abrupt halt last week, losing to Corinthians away from home but the Brazilian giants were not to be denied this time around.

In-form striker Ricardo Goulart got the ball rolling in the 16th minute, rushing into the penalty area to convert Everton Ribeiro's cut-back after some neat combination play outside the box.

Ribeiro went from provider to goalscorer two minutes later when he latched onto Henrique's through ball before firing his effort past Flamengo goalkeeper Paulo Victor.

The match was over as a contest before the break as Borges was on hand to tuck away the rebound on the stroke of half-time.

Title hopefuls Fluminense and Internacional could not be separated at the Estadio Claudio Moacir de Azevedo, playing out a 1-1 draw.

As for Corinthians, their inconsistent start to the season continued following a 1-1 stalemate at home to lowly Botafogo, who scored three minutes from time to earn a share of the spoils.

Substitute Dorlan Pabon was the hero, scoring in the 90th minute to lift Sao Paulo to a 2-1 win over Atletico Mineiro on Saturday.

In other results over the weekend, youngster Douglas Coutinho netted a hat-trick as Atletico PR accounted for cellar-dwellers Figueirense 3-1 on Sunday.

Coutinho scored on either side of the break to put Atletico PR two goals ahead before Everaldo pulled a goal back for the home side in the 74th minute.

However, Coutinho ensured maximum points for Atletico PR with a goal three minutes into injury-time.

Chapecoense climbed out of the relegation zone courtesy of a 2-1 triumph at home to Bahia.

First-half goals from Gabriel and Diego Cardoso inspired Santos to a routine 2-0 victory over Criciuma.

Sport Recife edged third-bottom Vitoria 1-0 and Coritiba routed Goias 3-0.

Meanwhile, Gremio and Palmeiras played out a scoreless draw.