Brazil Serie A Wrap: Cruzeiro win, Kaka scores

Leaders Cruzeiro crushed bottom side Figueirense 5-0 for their ninth win in 12 league matches this season.

Lucas Silva, Marquinhos, Dede, Ricardo Goulart and Dagoberto were on the scoresheet for the hosts at the Estadio Governador Magalhaes Pinto.

Marcelo Oliveira's men needed 41 minutes to go ahead in the Belo Horizonte rain as Lucas Silva's scuffed penalty went in off the post.

They doubled their lead in style just two minutes into the second half as Marquinhos volleyed a Marcelo Moreno flick past Tiago Volpi.

Cruzeiro made it 3-0 in the 50th minute as Dede headed in Everton Ribeiro's floated set-piece from the right.

Ribeiro also set up the fourth with a clever chipped pass, which the league's top goalscorer Goulart headed in.

Dagoberto tucked away a Mayke cross at the back post in the 79th minute to complete a resounding win.

Kaka scored in his first game on loan at Sao Paulo but it was an unsuccessful return to his former club as they were beaten 2-1 at Goias.

Amaral and Bruno Mineiro had the hosts 2-0 up before the former Milan attacking midfielder struck.

The 32-year-old, who has joined Orlando City but is staying fit with Sao Paulo until the Florida-based club joins MLS next year, scrambled in from close range in the 76th minute but his team were unable to find an equaliser.

Corinthians remain second after goals from Paolo Guerrero and Petros saw them to a 2-0 win at home to Palmeiras.

Third-placed Fluminense made it back-to-back wins with Dario Conca on the scoresheet in their 3-0 victory at Atletico PR.

International are level on points with Fluminense, as Wellington Silva's second-half goal saw them past Bahia 1-0.

Sport Recife extended their unbeaten league run to seven matches with a 2-1 win over mid-table Atletico Mineiro.

Elsewhere, Santos were 3-0 winners over Chapecoense and Caio netted a brace in Vitoria's 3-1 victory over a 10-man Criciuma.

Flamengo edged Botafogo 1-0 and Alex's 90th-minute winner saw Coritiba overcome Gremio 3-2.