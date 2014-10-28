Brazil Serie A Wrap: Sao Paulo continue charge

Edson Silva, Luis Fabiano and Alan Kardec were all on target at Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo on Monday as Sao Paulo consolidated second position.

Sao Paulo have collected 56 points from 31 rounds to be just five points adrift of stuttering league leaders Cruzeiro with seven matches remaining.

Cruzeiro were held to a second consecutive draw after Pablo earned Figueirense a 1-1 draw with a late goal.

Sao Paulo stormed out of the blocks in Morumbi, taking a two-goal lead within six minutes.

Defender Silva opened the scoring in just the third minute, heading past Goias goalkeeper Renan from a Michel Bastos free-kick.

It got better for Sao Paulo three minutes later as striker Luis Fabiano found space between three defenders before firing the ball beyond a helpless Renan.

Kardec capped the dominant display with a goal of his own just shy of the hour-mark, heading into the bottom corner of the net.

At Estadio Orlando Scarpelli, Cruzeiro conceded in injury time as they drew 1-1 with Figueirense.

Marquinhos poked Cruzeiro into a 36th-minute lead only for Figueirense snatch a point in the second minute of injury time thanks to substitute Pablo.

Atletico Mineiro and Internacional both won, while Corinthians dropped points.

Ten-man Mineiro came from behind to beat Sport Recife 3-2 on Saturday, rising to third in the process.

After Rodrigo Mancha gave Recife an 18th-minute lead, Mineiro responded with two goals to Tiago Pagnussat and Jesus Datolo.

Victor saw red for Mineiro eight minutes into the second half but the home side still managed to add to their tally courtesy of Carlos.

Recife man Danilo, though, ensured a nervy finale with a goal 11 minutes from time, but it would be rendered consolation.

Internacional had it a little easier, accounting for Bahia 2-0 to move level on points with Corinthians.

Corinthians escaped with a 1-1 draw at Palmeiras after Danilo struck in the final minute.

Former Brazil international Fred scored in the 90th minute as Fluminense beat Atletico PR 2-1.

Gremio played out a 1-1 draw at third-bottom Coritiba and Vitoria climbed out of the relegation zone with a 3-1 win against cellar-dwelling Criciuma.

Botafogo boosted their survival hopes after defeating Flamengo 2-1, while Chapecoense and Santos played out a 1-1 draw.