Brazil's strength is defence, says legend Pele

The five-time World Cup winners are renowned for producing world-class forwards, with Neymar the latest star name to carry the hopes of the nation.

Pele is confident Brazil can shine on home soil later this year, but admits to a sense of concern over the options coach Luiz Felipe Scolari has in attack.

Speaking at a sponsorship launch in Dubai, Pele said: "To talk about the team - this is amazing, because for the first time in the history of football Brazil has a team who are better at defending than attacking.

"Brazil always goes to the World Cup with good forwards, strong in front of goal, and for the first time Brazil has a little problem when setting up the attack.

"That is the reason why Neymar is a very important piece, but it is the first time he is going to be at the World Cup and there will be a little pressure on one player.

"There's no doubt that Brazil has a good team, a very strong team, but for the first time we have a better defence than attack."

Pele provided few surprises when asked to name his favourites for World Cup glory.

"In my opinion, there are three months now before the World Cup and three teams that are the best teams - Germany, because I have seen German players playing very well, Spain, no doubt because they have played together for 10 years, (and) Brazil - those three teams are the best now," he added.

"Chile are (also) very good this year and may be a surprise.

"It is difficult, but I hope Brazil get to the final."