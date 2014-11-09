Break comes at good time for Villa, says Lambert

Villa halted a dismal run of six successive Premier League defeats with a goalless draw at West Ham on Saturday.

Having seen Nathan Baker carried off on a stretcher with a knee injury towards the end of the match at Upton Park, Lambert expressed hope that he will have more defensive options at his disposal when Villa host Southampton in their next fixture on November 24.

Right-back Alan Hutton has missed Villa's last three games due to an ankle problem, but is expected to face Southampton, while Lambert also believes Philippe Senderos will benefit from time away with Switzerland.

Senderos came on as a late replacement for Baker against West Ham, after spending a month on the sidelines with a thigh injury.



Lambert said: "Alan Hutton will be back I think after the international games. We'll get one or two lads hopefully back fit.

"Senderos will go away with his national team and get game-time as well. It's probably come at the right time for us regarding injuries."

Asked about the injury to Baker, Lambert added: "Hopefully it's not too bad as first feared. We'll see how he is."