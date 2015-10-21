BREAKING NEWS: Ademi 'B' sample tests positive

Dinamo Zagreb have confirmed that midfielder Arijan Ademi's 'B' sample has also failed a doping test, meaning he could face a lengthy suspension.

The 24-year-old failed a routine doping exam following Dinamo's Champions League victory over Arsenal last month.

Ademi's 'B' sample has since also tested positive for a banned substance, meaning the Macedonia international could face a suspension from UEFA.

"The 'B' test urine sample taken from Arijan Ademi after the Champions League first-round match against Arsenal has also tested positive," Dinamo confirmed via a statement.

"The UEFA Disciplinary Commission will decide on the case at its meeting on October 27, after which we will know more details.

"According to the rules of UEFA, Dinamo players should not make any comment until the disciplinary process is complete."