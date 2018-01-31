BREAKING NEWS: Arsenal complete Aubameyang signing

Arsenal have completed the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for a club-record fee of £56million

Following Alexis Sanchez's switch to Premier League rivals Manchester United earlier in the January transfer window, Arsenal moved to secure the signing of Gabon international Aubameyang.

The forward has signed a long-term contract at Emirates Stadium, having scored 13 goals in 16 Bundesliga appearances in a disrupted campaign for Dortmund.

Aubameyang was reportedly close to joining Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande earlier this month, though the move never materialised.

With Aubameyang left out of Peter Stoger's squad for Dortmund's 0-0 draw with Wolfsburg on January 14 and the trip to Hertha Berlin the following Friday, a departure for the 28-year-old seemed imminent.

And that sense only grew when he made his return at the weekend, putting in a lacklustre display in the 2-2 draw with Freiburg.

But he now has an opportunity to prove himself in the English top flight, where Gunners boss Arsene Wenger will hope the new arrival's goals can help the club close the eight-point gap to Liverpool in the final Champions League qualification spot.

Aubameyang scored 141 goals in 213 appearances for Dortmund, who are expected to target Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi as his replacement on a loan deal, while Olivier Giroud could leave Arsenal for Stamford Bridge.

His last weeks at Dortmund were characterised by a string of disciplinary issues, with Aubameyang suspended by the club for a league game after missing a team meeting.

"Apart from the unpleasant events of recent weeks, we like to remember that the story of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at BVB for more than four years was a single success story," said Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc.

"He has done great things for Borussia Dortmund at this time, scored many important goals and is part of the team that brought the DFB-Pokal to Dortmund in 2017.

"We wish Pierre-Emerick all the best for his future at Arsenal."