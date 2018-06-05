BREAKING NEWS: Arsenal complete Lichtsteiner capture

Arsenal have completed the first signing of Unai Emery's tenure with the acquisition of Juventus full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner.

The Switzerland international ended his time with Juventus having secured a seventh Serie A title in 2017-18, with Massimiliano Allegri's squad pipping Napoli to the Scudetto in the closing weeks.

Lichtsteiner was a champion of Italy in all seven of his seasons in Turin, making over 250 appearances for the Bianconeri.

He will add valuable experience to Emery's squad for the 2018-19 Premier League season, although his arrival puts Hector Bellerin's future at Emirates Stadium in doubt.

"Stephan brings huge experience and leadership to our squad," Emery told Arsenal's official website.

"He's a player with great quality with a very positive and determined attitude. Stephan will improve us on and off the pitch."