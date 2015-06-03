BREAKING NEWS: Benitez takes Real reins

Real Madrid have confirmed the appointment of Rafael Benitez as their new coach on a three-year contract.

The vastly experienced Spaniard was immediately installed as the favourite to succeed Carlo Ancelotti when the latter parted company with Real last week.

Benitez duly announced that he would leave Serie A side Napoli at the end of the season and he will now be tasked with leading Real to success in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

A former youth coach at Real, Benitez led Valencia to two Spanish titles prior to a six-year stint at Liverpool highlighted by a memorable Champions League triumph in 2005.

He went on to take charge of Inter and Chelsea, winning the UEFA Europa League with the English club, and then guided Napoli to Coppa Italia glory 12 months ago in his first campaign at Stadio San Paolo.

Real finished second in La Liga to Barcelona this season and lost to Juventus in the semi-finals of the Champions League.