BREAKING NEWS: Chelsea secure Premier League title

Chelsea are guaranteed to finish the 2014-15 season as Premier League champions after beating Crystal Palace 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho's men hosted Palace knowing that a win would be enough to open up an unassailable advantage at the top of the table.

And PFA Player of the Year Eden Hazard duly popped up with the game's only goal, heading home a rebound on the stroke of half-time after his tame penalty had been saved by Julian Speroni.

Chelsea - champions for the first time since 2010 - will finish the season with two trophies, having also claimed the League Cup in March with victory over Tottenham at Wembley.