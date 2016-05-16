BREAKING NEWS: Conte acquitted in match-fixing probe

Italy coach and incoming Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been acquitted of sporting fraud.

The prosecutor of Cremona in April recommended a six-month suspended jail sentence and an €8,000 fine as part of the ongoing Scommessopoli case but judge Pierpaolo Beluzzi dismissed the charges against the former Juventus midfielder.

Conte was accused of failing to report an attempt to fix a match against AlbinoLeffe when he was in charge of Serie B side Siena in 2010-11.

The 46-year-old denied any wrongdoing and the case was fast-tracked to avoid the issue dragging into the summer, when he will lead Italy at the European Championship in France before joining Chelsea.

While in charge of Juventus, Conte was banned from the touchline by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) for four months in 2012 as part of the Scommessopoli scandal, although he was later cleared of any wrongdoing in relation to a second game under the spotlight, between Siena and Novara in May 2011.