BREAKING NEWS: Everton dealt Besic injury blow
Muhamed Besic will miss the remainder of 2016 after suffering a knee injury in Everton's friendly against Manchester United.
Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic has announced he will be out of action for six months due to a knee injury.
The Bosnia-Herzegovina international suffered the injury in Wednesday's friendly between Everton and Manchester United, limping off just 11 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute in Wayne Rooney's testimonial at Old Trafford.
He underwent a series of tests on Thursday to determine the extent of the knock and it has now been revealed he will be sidelined until February.
A brief message on his official Twitter account read: "6 months out! #devastated."
6 months out! August 5, 2016
Besic joined Everton from Hamburg in July 2014, but injuries have prevented him from making much of an impact at Goodison Park.
The 23-year-old made just 17 appearances in all competitions for Everton in 2015-16.
Everton get the new Premier League season underway with a home game against Tottenham on August 13.
