BREAKING NEWS: Everton dealt Besic injury blow

Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic has announced he will be out of action for six months due to a knee injury.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international suffered the injury in Wednesday's friendly between Everton and Manchester United, limping off just 11 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute in Wayne Rooney's testimonial at Old Trafford.

He underwent a series of tests on Thursday to determine the extent of the knock and it has now been revealed he will be sidelined until February.

A brief message on his official Twitter account read: "6 months out! #devastated."

Besic joined Everton from Hamburg in July 2014, but injuries have prevented him from making much of an impact at Goodison Park.

The 23-year-old made just 17 appearances in all competitions for Everton in 2015-16.

Everton get the new Premier League season underway with a home game against Tottenham on August 13.