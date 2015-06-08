BREAKING NEWS: Fiorentina dismiss Montella

Vincenzo Montella has been dismissed by Serie A club Fiorentina.

Montella took over as head coach at Stadio Artemio Franchi in June 2012 and led the club to fourth in Serie A in his first season in charge, falling just two points shy of the UEFA Champions League places.

Fiorentina have also failed to break their way in to the top three in the last two seasons – again placing fourth in the last two campaigns.

Rumours in recent weeks have suggested that Montella is set to take over at Milan if Filippo Inzaghi is dismissed at San Siro.

A statement from Fiorentina's honorary president Andrea Della Valle subsequently read: "The club is waiting to be informed of exactly where our head coach Vincenzo Montella stands, in accordance with what was agreed and the transparency shown thus far."

Montella responded by saying he was "surprised" by Della Valle's statement, but vowed to go on as coach.

However, Fiorentina have decided to make a change, citing a breakdown in trust for their decision.

"With great regret, we have to take note of the fact that the trust relationship necessary for the continuation of any relationship failed and we are there forced – for the good of the club – to exempt Vincenzo Montella," read a club statement.

"This sudden situation obviously therefore creates organisation problems which we must resolve urgently.

"We would expect from a coach more clear, more respectful and less ambiguous [attitude] to the shirt, its fans and a club that gave him so much."

Outside of the league, Fiorentina reached the final of the Coppa Italia in 2013-14 and were knocked out in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals by eventual winners Sevilla last term.