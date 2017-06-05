BREAKING NEWS: Hazard to miss start of new Premier League season

Eden Hazard is expected miss the start of the new Premier League season after undergoing surgery on an ankle injury that will keep him out for approximately three months, Chelsea have announced.

Hazard sustained a fractured ankle during a training session with Belgium, ruling him out of Monday's friendly against Czech Republic and the World Cup qualifier with Estonia on Friday.

The attacker subsequently underwent surgery on his right ankle and Chelsea do not anticipate him returning to training until September, likely ruling him out of the opening weeks of the new campaign.

"Everything went well with my ankle operation, now I start the road to recovery," Hazard wrote on Instagram.

"I will be stronger. Thank you for your support everyone!!"