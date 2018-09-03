BREAKING NEWS: Henderson agrees new 'long-term' Liverpool deal
Liverpool have tied their captain Jordan Henderson down to a new deal, prolonging his Anfield stay.
Jordan Henderson has committed his future to Liverpool after signing a new "long-term" contract, the Anfield club have confirmed.
The England international midfielder joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011 and took a little while to win some fans over, but he has since gone on to become an integral player under Jurgen Klopp.
Henderson was made vice-captain in September 2014 and, although he endured an injury-disrupted 2015-16 season, he has been a midfield lynchpin ever since.
Following the departure of Steven Gerrard to LA Galaxy in 2015, Henderson was rewarded for his emergence as a leader, taking the armband full-time from the Reds great.
