BREAKING NEWS: Hull midfielder Mason discharged from hospital

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from St Mary's Hospital in London after suffering a fractured skull in the Premier League game at Chelsea eight days ago.

Mason and Chelsea defender Gary Cahill accidentally clashed heads during the match, leaving the former Tottenham player with the serious injury that required surgery at St Mary's.

Hull reported encouraging progress last week, with the 25-year-old able to speak to visitors, and he will begin the next stage of his rehabilitation at home.

In a club statement, Hull paid tribute to the work carried out by the hospital staff, along with "the football world, and beyond, for their tremendous messages of support received in the aftermath of the incident".

Club doctor Mark Waller said: "The number of messages offering support during Ryan's recovery has been quite overwhelming.

"It is certainly true to say that the football family rallies around at times like this and we would like to thank everybody that has been in contact with us in recent days."

Mason joined Hull for a club-record fee from Tottenham in August and has made 20 appearances this term, scoring twice.