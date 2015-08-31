BREAKING NEWS: Januzaj joins Dortmund on loan

Adnan Januzaj has joined Bundesliga table-toppers Borussia Dortmund on a season-long loan, despite an encouraging start to the campaign with Manchester United.

Belgium international Januzaj had started four of United's opening six games of the campaign, scoring the winner against Aston Villa on August 14.

However, the 20-year-old was absent for Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Swansea City and, with Anthony Martial set to bolster Louis van Gaal's attacking ranks, has opted to join Thomas Tuchel's upwardly mobile Dortmund.

"Adnan is a highly technically gifted player, who completes our attacking department," Dortmund director Michael Zorc told the club's official website.

Tuchel has overseen eight wins from as many games in charge since replacing Jurgen Klopp in the Signal Iduna Park hot seat, and Januzaj is hoping to kick-start a career that stalled under Van Gaal last season, after bursting onto the scene under David Moyes.

Januzaj said: "Borussia Dortmund are a great club, the fans here are supposed to be really incredible.

"I want to achieve great things with the team."

Januzaj will wear the number-nine shirt last worn for Dortmund by Italy striker Ciro immobile.