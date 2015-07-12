BREAKING NEWS: Johnson completes Stoke switch

Stoke City have completed the signing of England full-back Glen Johnson on a two-year-deal.

Johnson, 30, had been heavily linked with a move to the Britannia Stadium throughout the transfer window after he was released by Liverpool.

He has now penned terms until 2017, with Stoke retaining the option for a third year.

Manager Mark Hughes told Stoke's official website: "Glen will be a fantastic addition to our squad. He commanded a huge transfer fee when he left Portsmouth for Liverpool but dealt with the pressure that comes with that.

"He's a talented defender who also chips in with goals - as we discovered last season when he scored the winner against us at Anfield - and having spoken to him I know how much he's looking forward to being a Stoke player."