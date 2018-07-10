BREAKING NEWS: Juventus confirm Ronaldo €100m deal
Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a four-year contract with Juventus after the Serie A champions confirmed the Portugal superstar's €100million move from Real Madrid.
The end of Ronaldo's nine-year stay at Madrid was announced on Tuesday by Madrid, with the 33-year-old explaining in an open letter he wants to start a "new cycle" in his career.
Juventus have now confirmed details of the deal, with Madrid to receive €100m for the record goalscorer in the club's history.
Ronaldo hit 450 goals for Madrid, helping the club to win four Champions League titles in the last five seasons.
