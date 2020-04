BREAKING NEWS: Kante named PFA Player of the Year, Alli retains Young Player of the Year award

N'Golo Kante has been named the PFA Players' Player of the Year after a formidable debut season at Chelsea, while Dele Alli of Tottenham has retained the Young Player of the Year award.

France international Kante has enjoyed an incredible rise in English football after joining Leicester City from Caen in 2015.

Having played a key role in Leicester's remarkable Premier League title success last term, the midfielder has continued to star at Stamford Bridge for this season's leaders, Chelsea.

Alli has also enjoyed a marvellous campaign for Spurs, his 16 goals and five assists vital in their title challenge.

He becomes the fourth player to be named Young Player of the Year in successive years, after Ryan Giggs, Robbie Fowler and Wayne Rooney.

Kante was one of the favourites for the award 12 months ago, when his former Leicester team-mate Riyad Mahrez claimed the crown, but his fellow professionals voted him as the winner this time around.

The 26-year-old has played 31 of Chelsea's 32 games in the Premier League so far this season, once again drawing plaudits for his immense athleticism, tackling and reading of the game.

Kante's team-mate Eden Hazard came second in the voting, while Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic closed out the top three.