BREAKING NEWS: Lampard to leave New York City

Frank Lampard is to leave New York City when his contract expires at the end of 2016, the MLS club have announced.

Lampard said: "As my time at NYCFC comes to an end, I would like to thank so many people for the kindness and support that they have shown me over the last two years.

"My team-mates have been a pleasure to play alongside. The amazing fans have given me incredible support and backing.

"I have very much enjoyed my time, and I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to play for such a great club and in such an incredible city."