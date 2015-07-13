BREAKING NEWS: Liverpool agree deal over Sterling exit
Raheem Sterling is nearing a move to Manchester City after Brendan Rodgers confirmed Liverpool had agreed a deal with "another club".
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Raheem Sterling is set to leave after a deal was agreed with another club, believed to be Manchester City.
Reports emerged on Sunday that City and Liverpool had agreed a £49million fee for the England international.
It now appears that the long-running transfer saga is nearing its conclusion, with Rodgers confirming at a news conference in Thailand - where Liverpool are on a pre-season tour - that Sterling will depart Anfield upon the completion of a medical.
"The situation is very simple. The club has agreed a deal with another club for Raheem and subject to a medical that will go through," Rodgers said.
