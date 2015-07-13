BREAKING NEWS: Liverpool agree deal over Sterling exit

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Raheem Sterling is set to leave after a deal was agreed with another club, believed to be Manchester City.

Reports emerged on Sunday that City and Liverpool had agreed a £49million fee for the England international.

It now appears that the long-running transfer saga is nearing its conclusion, with Rodgers confirming at a news conference in Thailand - where Liverpool are on a pre-season tour - that Sterling will depart Anfield upon the completion of a medical.

"The situation is very simple. The club has agreed a deal with another club for Raheem and subject to a medical that will go through," Rodgers said.