Liverpool agree 'club to club' striker deal: report

Liverpool have sealed a club-to-club agreement for a striker, as Arne Slot continues to work on his squad.

The Reds have refused to stand still in the transfer market after winning the title, bringing in Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike – and there could be another player arriving before they kick off their title defence.

With Alexander Isak coveted, Liverpool are looking to smash the British transfer record for a second time this summer, with plenty of moving parts in play before the deal can be sealed.

Liverpool have an agreement over yet another big-money transfer

Liverpool appear determined to land Alexander Isak this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Alan Shearer – who formerly held the record for being the most expensive player of all time – claimed that Isak could leave his former club, Newcastle United, for up to £150 million.

With Liverpool having already spent over £250m this summer, there is the scope for another nine-figure transfer, providing that the Merseysiders can make sales before now and the end of the transfer window.

Now, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Isak is edging a step closer after Al Hilal's verbal agreement with the Reds to sign Darwin Nunez.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the journalist claimed, “Club to club agreement is done,” between the two parties, adding that, “Al Hilal are in talks with Darwin over personal terms.”

Get the FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Uruguayan's £72.45m move from Benfica in 2022/23 makes him one of the top 40 most expensive players of all time – and should the Reds recoup most of the fee spent on him, it could be enough to make an improved bid for Isak, after their £110m opening offer was rejected.

FourFourTwo understands that Nunez's no.9 shirt could well be directly taken by Isak, should the Swede complete his expected move.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez is close to an exit (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Newcastle's potential replacement, Benjamin Sesko, now rejecting the club in favour of Manchester United, Isak's status on Tyneside has come under further doubt.

Nunez is worth €45m, according to Transfermarkt.