BREAKING NEWS: Liverpool complete €42m Salah signing

Liverpool have completed the signing of Roma winger Mohamed Salah for an initial fee of €42million, the Egypt international signing a long-term contract.

The Premier League club and the Serie A side both confirmed the deal on Thursday after the 25-year-old successfully completed a medical.

Roma confirmed exact details of the transfer and revealed the total fee could reach €50m if clauses based on the success of Salah and Liverpool are achieved.

"I'm very excited to be here," Salah told Liverpool's website.

"I'm very happy. I will give 100 per cent and give everything for the club. I really want to win something for this club.

"We have a great team and very good players. I was watching the games last year and everyone was giving 100 per cent to win something.

"Everyone can see the coach gives everything. I hope to see that together we can give everything to win something for the club, for the supporters and for us."

Salah returns to England after three seasons in Italy with Fiorentina and latterly Roma, his first two campaigns on loan from Chelsea.

During his time with Roma, Salah made 83 appearances in all competitions, scoring 34 goals and helping them to Champions League qualifications after a third and second-place finish.

Liverpool had been heavily linked with the 25-year-old following the end of the 2016-17 season and Jurgen Klopp has now got his man.

The Reds previously tried to sign Salah in 2014 from Basel but were pipped to his signature by Chelsea.