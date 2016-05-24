BREAKING NEWS: Liverpool complete Karius deal

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Loris Karius from Mainz, the goalkeeper agreeing terms on a long-term contract.

The 22-year-old's arrival was confirmed on Tuesday after he completed a medical.

He is expected to provide competition for Simon Mignolet, who has endured an up-and-down three seasons as Liverpool's first choice.

"It's a very good feeling and it's an honour to play for a club like this," Karius said.

"They have a special history and the fans are amazing here, so I look forward to playing at Anfield.

"I know a lot about the club from watching them on TV. The history, everybody who plays football knows. There a lot of things in my head when I think of this club.

"I spoke to the manager and I had a good feeling afterwards because he told me what he wants to do with the club and with the players.

"It was a good talk with him and after that I was convinced this was the right decision."

Karius, who kept nine clean sheets in 34 Bundesliga games in 2015-16, is Liverpool's third permanent signing of Jurgen Klopp's reign after Marko Grujic and Joel Matip.

"I am delighted we have signed Loris, he has had a fantastic season with Mainz and has developed into a very good goalkeeper since his return to Germany," said Klopp.

"I am really pleased that we were able to move so quickly to get him and that Loris has shown such a desire to come to Liverpool with a lot of other clubs interested in him.

"I know he will add to the quality we have in this position and I look forward to working with him and all our players when we return for pre-season."