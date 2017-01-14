BREAKING NEWS: Madrid back Ramos in Sevilla row
Sergio Ramos has been given public backing by Real Madrid as the fallout from his celebrations against Sevilla on Thursday continue.
Real Madrid have publicly offered their "full and absolute support" to Sergio Ramos after Sevilla issued a formal complaint over the Spain captain's behaviour during Thursday's 3-3 Copa del Rey draw at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.