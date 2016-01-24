BREAKING NEWS: Manchester United confirm Valdes exit

Manchester United have confirmed that goalkeeper Victor Valdes has left the club to join Standard Liege on loan until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old has not played since the final day of the Premier League last season after being frozen out of the first team by manager Louis van Gaal and departs having made just two appearances.

Valdes posted a message of thanks to what he described as the "Man Utd family" on Thursday and the former Barcelona man's exit has now been confirmed.

The keeper was removed from involvement with the first-team squad by Van Gaal after he accused him of refusing to play for the Under-21 side - something the player himself has always strenuously denied.

He signed an 18-month contract with United in October 2014 after having spent time training with the club as part of his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury.

Valdes made his Old Trafford debut as a substitute for the injured David de Gea in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal in May last year.

Standard have also announced the deal, saying in a statement: "This arrival is obviously a fantastic opportunity for our young keepers to evolve and benefit from the experience and advice of one of the world's biggest goalkeepers in the coming months.

"We are proud and pleased to welcome such a professional and wish Victor Valdes all the best while playing in our colours."

Standard, who have not been crowned champions of Belgium since 2009, are sitting seventh out of 16 teams in this season's Pro League.