BREAKING NEWS: Marchisio out for three weeks

Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has been sidelined for three weeks with a thigh injury, it has been confirmed by the Serie A champions.

The 29-year-old did not train on Tuesday because of the muscle problem, instead undergoing tests to determine the extent of the injury.

Marchisio is now set to miss the opening two matches of Juve's title defence, which gets under way at home to Udinese on Sunday.

Massimiliano Allegri's men then travel to Roma a week later to take on last season's runners-up.

Marchisio made 35 league appearances last term as Juve claimed their fourth consecutive Scudetto and also played his part in the club's run to the UEFA Champions League final.