BREAKING NEWS: Messi fit for Clasico

Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique has confirmed Lionel Messi will be fit for Saturday's Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Argentina captain has been sidelined since suffering knee ligament damage in the win over Las Palmas in September.

Luis Enrique says no decision has been made on whether he will start but the signs are positive following Messi's efforts in training.

"Regarding Leo, he's back with the squad, it's generally positive. He's fit, back training, and that's great news for us," he said on Friday.

"There's still today's training session and things to talk about. We know he won't be 100 per cent fit, that's impossible.

"I don't have things planned that well. I'll speak to him today and tomorrow, and an hour before, things will be decided."