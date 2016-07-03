BREAKING NEWS: Meunier completes PSG switch

Paris Saint-Germain have completed their second signing of the day, bringing in defender Thomas Meunier on a four-year-deal from Club Brugge.

The Ligue 1 champions had earlier announced the capture of midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak from Sevilla, and Meunier follows him in making the move to the Parc des Princes, signing until the end of the 2019-20 season.

"I am very honored to have been chosen by Paris Saint-Germain to come and bolster a squad that already features a number of great players," Meunier said.

"I signed for Paris because I have a huge desire to keep improving, [gain] experience at the highest level and win titles. I can't wait to play in the fantastic Parc des Princes stadium."