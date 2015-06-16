BREAKING NEWS: Milan sack Inzaghi

Milan have sacked head coach Filippo Inzaghi following a difficult Serie A campaign.

Inzaghi took charge of the first team in June as a replacement for Clarence Seedorf having enjoyed success with the club's youth side.

However, he was unable to turn their fortunes around, with Milan finishing a lowly 10th in the league, 35 points adrift of champions Juventus.

Inzaghi scored 126 goals in 300 appearances during 11 years as player at San Siro, but he failed to further enhance his legendary status in his spell in charge.

Former coach Carlo Ancelotti had been heavily linked with the job, but earlier this month announced he had turned down their approach.

Sinisa Mihajlovic has also been rumoured to be in line to take over from Inzaghi, the Serb having now left his post at Sampdoria.