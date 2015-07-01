BREAKING NEWS: Miranda completes Inter switch

Inter have completed the signing of Atletico Madrid defender Miranda.

The Brazil international, who has recently returned from the Copa America in Chile, jetted into Milan for his medical on Tuesday and has now sealed a transfer that sees him become head coach Roberto Mancini's latest addition after Geoffrey Kondogbia arrived from Monaco last week.

Mancini is busy reshaping his squad after Inter finished a disappointing eighth in Serie A last season.

In Miranda, Inter are signing a centre-back with a proven pedigree, with the defender having won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Europa League during his time in the Spanish capital.