Neymar not for sale - Bartomeu gives FFP warning to PSG

Neymar is not for sale according to Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, despite speculation linking the Brazil superstar with a world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 club are apparently ready to sensationally match the €222million release clause in Neymar's contract, with reports in the Spanish media suggesting the 25-year-old has become unsettled at Barca and is keen to step out of Lionel Messi's shadow in order to enhance his Ballon d'Or prospects.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Bartomeu sought to draw a line under the developing saga and cautioned PSG that they would be in breach of UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations if they forced through a move for Neymar.

"He has a contract for the coming four years and, of course, we count on him," Bartomeu said.

"He's part of our team. He's part of this [attacking] trident [with Messi and Luis Suarez].

"These clauses are impossible to activate if you want to comply with Financial Fair Play. If someone doesn't want to comply, then of course it can be activated."