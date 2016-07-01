BREAKING NEWS: Nolito's Manchester City move confirmed

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Celta Vigo forward Nolito on a four-year deal.

The Spain international was linked to a return to former club Barcelona for 2016-17, but City have won the race for his signature.

The move reunites Nolito with Pep Guardiola, who coached him at Barca B in 2007-08, and he is eager to impress at his new club.

"I'll try to bring as much as I possibly can. I'll do everything that the manager asks of me, try my absolute best and do everything I can to try to repeat the form I've shown throughout my career at various clubs," he told City's official website.

"It's just about trying to play my normal game and let's hope that I can help Manchester City to win games.

"I think that Pep Guardiola is one of the best managers in the world. He knows a lot about the game and he's going to help me progress as a player and I'm sure he'll get the best out of me."