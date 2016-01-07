BREAKING NEWS: Platini withdraws from FIFA presidential race

Michel Platini has withdrawn his candidacy for the FIFA presidency in order to clear his name over allegations of corruption.

Platini is currently serving an eight-year ban from all football-related activity, a sanction handed down by the FIFA Ethics Committee, over an alleged "disloyal payment" made by Sepp Blatter to the Frenchman in 2011.

In an interview with French sports newspaper L'Equipe, an extract of which was published on Thursday, he said: "I no longer put myself forward to be president of FIFA, I have withdrawn my candidacy.

"I cannot do it, I do not have the time to see voters, meet people, to fight with the others.

"By removing myself, I have made the choice to dedicate myself to my defence."