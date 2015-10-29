BREAKING NEWS: Ramires pens new Chelsea deal

Chelsea midfielder Ramires has committed his future to the Premier League champions by signing a new contract until 2019.

The midfielder moved to Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2010-11 season from Benfica, following Chelsea's Premier League and FA Cup double under Carlo Ancelotti in the previous campaign.

Ramires has since gone on to make 241 appearances for the club and spoke of his delight at extending his stay with Jose Mourinho's side.

"My family and I are very happy here in London and in the past five years the club has lifted every major trophy," he told the club's official website.

"I hope to be an important part of many more successes in the next four years."