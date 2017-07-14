BREAKING NEWS: Real Madrid confirm Ceballos signing

Real Madrid have completed the signing of Spain Under-21 midfielder Dani Ceballos from Real Betis on a six-year deal.

Ceballos starred in Spain's run to the final of the European Under-21 Championship, where he was named player of the tournament, and reportedly attracted the attention of both Madrid and Barcelona.

But reigning LaLiga champions Madrid stole a march on their rivals when Betis chairman Angel Haro confirmed the player had agreed terms to join Zinedine Zidane's squad earlier this week.

According to reports in Spain, Madrid will pay €18million for the 20-year-old – in excess of a €15m buyout clause.