Arsenal report: Martin Zubimendi 'very close' to shock Real Madrid move

Arsenal have been hit by a major blow, with Martin Zubimendi now on the verge of a move to Real Madrid.

In January, it was reported that the Gunners had secured the services of the Spaniard by reliable journalist, Sami Mokbel, writing in the Mail, with the move “virtually completed” ahead of the summer. Arsenal were said to have agreed a four-year deal, beating the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City to the punch.

But now, an incredibly concerning twist has struck the North Lononers in the shape of a Real Madrid hijack – ahead of the two teams meeting in the next round of the Champions League next month.

Real Madrid are close to Martin Zubimendi deal – under the noses of Arsenal

Florentino Perez is looking to secure the future of his midfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

This would not be the first time that Zubimendi – ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now – has turned down a move to an English club.

Last summer, Liverpool were in for the no.6 but the player chose to remain in the Basque country – though transfer expert Ben Jacobs told FourFourTwo on January 13, that Liverpool, “don't feel that Zubimendi rejected Liverpool or the project so much as chose to stay at Real Sociedad”. Now, it seems Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could face the same fate.

Mikel Arteta may have missed out on a major target (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that Zubimendi is “very close” to signing for Los Blancos, as backed up by publication AS, who also link Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen with a Bernabeu move.

Zubimendi is a player in the mould of Toni Kroos or Luka Modric and with the latter turning 40 in September, bringing in a replacement could be a priority for the European champions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold appears to be on the way – but manager Carlo Ancelotti has used the likes of Modric and former Emirates Stadium no.8 Dani Ceballos in midfield as tempo controllers. Zubimendi is likely to take this role.

FourFourTwo understands that this interest from Real is legitimate. With top source David Ornstein claiming that Arsenal are fully expecting Zubimendi to arrive, Arteta simply has to hope that the groundwork that he's put in with the player already to convince him to move is enough – just as it was when Declan Rice signed in 2023.

Arsenal fully expected Zubimendi to sign this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Zubimendi is at a very advanced stage,” Ornstein said in a Q&A on The Athletic. “The anticipation inside Arsenal is that he’s coming in.”

The journalist confirmed, however, “That deal would be a significant financial outlay, as would any move for a striker.” Arsenal are believed to want to pay more than Zubimendi's release clause, in order to amortise the payment.

With Eduardo Camavinga said to be a candidate for sale this summer, meanwhile, Real could use any sale of the Frenchman to fund a pursuit for a replacement.

Transfermarkt values Zubimendi to be worth €60m. Arsenal return to Premier League action next week against Fulham.