Real Madrid want Crystal Palace star in shock transfer move: report

By
published

Real Madrid are monitoring a promising Crystal Palace star ahead of the summer transfer window

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has built an impressive squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid’s transfer policy of targeting the game’s best emerging talent has paid dividends in recent seasons.

The Spanish giants have swooped early for the likes of Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler and Endrick, to ensure that these highly-rated players hit their peak years at the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid’s recent list of honours has included two La Liga titles and two Champions League wins in the past three seasons, indicating that this transfer strategy is successful. So who will be the next young talent in at the Bernabeu?

Real Madrid looking to Crystal Palace for their next signing

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 1: manager Oliver Glasner of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace FC at Stamford Bridge on September 1, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images) Crystal Palace squad for 2024/25

Palace may have to fend off interest from Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Madrid moved to bolster their already-impressive attack last summer, as Brazilian teenager Endrick arrived from Palmeiras in a €47.5million move, while Kylian Mbappe finally joined in a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

With the club’s frontline sorted, it would now appear that Carlo Ancelotti’s side are looking for some more grit in midfield and are reportedly set to turn to another England international to slot alongside Jude Bellingham.

Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham are just two players to have ditched the social media platform in question

Will Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham be joined by an Eagle this summer? (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the club have identified Crystal Palace and Three Lions midfielder Adam Wharton as their next big signing.

Wharton joined Palace in the January 2024 transfer window from Blackburn Rovers for a £22 million fee, with his form for the Eagles during the second half of the season seeing him earn a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad, where he was an unused substitute during the Three Lions run to the final. A groin injury has impacted his first full season at Selhurst Park, but the 21-year-old still has plenty of admirers.

Madrid are said to be ready to go up against the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Liverpool to land Wharton, with Palace having put a £70m asking price on his head.

The report adds that Madrid have scouted Wharton recently, with the team’s head scout Juni Calafat said to be a ‘great admirer’ of the midfielder and that the team are ready to leverage their prestige and place at Europe’s top table in what will be an ‘intense’ market for the player this summer.

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring to give the side a 3-1 lead during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD6 match between Atalanta BC and Real Madrid C.F. at Stadio di Bergamo on December 10, 2024 in Bergamo, Italy.

Real Madrid could look to partner Wharton alongside fellow England international Jude Bellingham (Image credit: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s view, Wharton - valued at €32million by Transfermarkt - has a very bright future ahead of him and it’s no surprise to see the Spanish press firing the starting pistol on what could be the first of many stories over the England man’s future.

It’s easy to see why Real Madrid would want Wharton, given the maturity he has displayed in the middle of the park for Palace in the Premier League. His reading of the game, positioning and ability to receive the ball and move it on could see him become the engine room of a star-packed Madrid side.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

More about stories
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City eyeing Arsenal legend as Pep Guardiola replacement: report
Jamie Carragher in action for Liverpool against Tottenham in 1998.

'When I got home that night, my leg felt like it had a heartbeat in it. The first time I saw our doctors the next morning, he looked at me for 10 seconds and told me I’d broken my leg' Jamie Carragher recalls horror tackle - and returning in four months
The poster for the new series &#039;Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp&#039;s Era&#039; featuring images of Jurgen Klopp, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Curtis Jones superimposed on a full Anfield stadium.

How to watch Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era – Streaming details for new series
See more latest
Most Popular
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Manchester City eyeing Arsenal legend as Pep Guardiola replacement: report
Jamie Carragher in action for Liverpool against Tottenham in 1998.
'When I got home that night, my leg felt like it had a heartbeat in it. The first time I saw our doctors the next morning, he looked at me for 10 seconds and told me I’d broken my leg' Jamie Carragher recalls horror tackle - and returning in four months
Micah Richards
Angry Manchester City fans make Micah Richards demand following FA Cup statement
CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 25: The players surround John Terry of Chelsea as he lies injured during the Carling Cup Final match between Chelsea and Arsenal at the Millennium Stadium on February 25, 2007 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
'I have an IQ of 150 - I was tested at Chelsea in the aftermath of John Terry getting kicked in the head in the League Cup final': Blues legend reveals high intelligence was proven after his captain went unconcious
Arne Slot is expected to allow multiple players to leave the club in the summer
Liverpool offered 'astonomical' £99m transfer fee for 24-year-old: report
Gary Lineker, September 2023
Liverpool need to prove Gary Lineker right after brutal comparison to Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United
Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a shock return to Tottenham
'He’s going to lead the evolution of who we are as players and as a nation. He's going to take that to a new level': Mauricio Pochettino exciting USA national team players with approach
Ruben Amorim on the touchline as Manchester United boss
'Our goal is to win the Premier League, maybe it's not with me' Ruben Amorim gives frank view of Manchester United's revival prospects
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is one of the most talented players on the planet
Erling Haaland has only failed to score against THIS ONE English side for Manchester City
LIMEIRA, BRAZIL - FEBRUARY 23: Neymar of Santos reacts during a Campeonato Paulista match between Inter de Limeira and Santos at Major Levy Sobrinho Stadium on February 23, 2025 in Limeira, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)
Chelsea want Brazilian star dubbed 'the next Neymar': report