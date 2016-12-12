BREAKING NEWS: Ronaldo beats Messi to win 2016 Ballon d'Or

Cristiano Ronaldo has been announced as the winner of the 2016 Ballon d'Or, taking out the most prestigious individual prize in world football for the fourth time.

Respected publication France Football named the 31-year-old forward as its player of the year on Monday, Ronaldo claiming the accolade ahead of arch-rival Lionel Messi of Barcelona.

Ronaldo enjoyed a glittering 2015-16 season with club and country, lifting the Champions League with Real Madrid and finally ending his wait for international honours, as Portugal triumphed at Euro 2016.

The former Sporting CP player won his first Ballon d'Or at Manchester United in 2008, before collecting the prize again at Madrid in 2013 and 2014.

Ballon d'or France Football 2016 winner : CRISTIANO RONALDODecember 12, 2016

He still trails Messi, though, the Argentina star having won the Ballon d'Or five times, including last year.